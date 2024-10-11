Canadian Spirit Resources (CVE:SPI) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (CVE:SPI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 132000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Canadian Spirit Resources Trading Down 10.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 1.18.

About Canadian Spirit Resources

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc, a natural resources company, focuses on the identification and development of opportunities in the unconventional natural gas sector in Canada. It primarily develops the Montney Formation natural gas and natural gas liquids resource play in the Farrell Creek Montney area of northeastern British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Spirit Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Spirit Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.