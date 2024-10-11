Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their neutral rating on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $130.00 price objective on the online travel company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Expedia Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $145.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen cut shares of Expedia Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.85.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Expedia Group stock opened at $150.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.24. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $160.05.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 47.55%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,829,740. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at $11,379,487.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,657,163.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,829,740. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,390,191 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expedia Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 1,353.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 49,237 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $7,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 12.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Articles

