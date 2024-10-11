Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Stock Position Increased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,533 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $22,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 52,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,251,000. Olistico Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 134,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after buying an additional 19,546 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,786,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,045,000 after buying an additional 1,686,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after buying an additional 10,814 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

CGDV stock opened at $36.56 on Friday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.47 and a 52 week high of $36.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.78.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

