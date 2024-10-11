Capital Insight Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 14,000 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 111,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 24,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 41,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Argus raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.89.

Insider Activity at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 24,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $423,263.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,285. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $17.41 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $19.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 39.66% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Featured Articles

