Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Capital Insight Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $40,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,025.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $979.29.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.0 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $910.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $906.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $850.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $547.61 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The stock has a market cap of $865.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

