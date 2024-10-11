Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Position Raised by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.4% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 27,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 68,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $511,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.2% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 20.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COF opened at $151.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.83. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $88.23 and a twelve month high of $154.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $57.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,491.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

