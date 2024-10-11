Capital One Financial Comments on Vital Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:VTLE)

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Vital Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 8th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.17. The consensus estimate for Vital Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.58 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Vital Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Vital Energy from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Vital Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Vital Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.92.

Vital Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

VTLE opened at $29.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Vital Energy has a 12 month low of $25.94 and a 12 month high of $58.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 3.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.86.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $476.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.76 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 11.58%. Vital Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.35 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTLE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,833,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,348,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Vital Energy by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,723,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,227,000 after purchasing an additional 282,574 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vital Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,690,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vital Energy by 800.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 541,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,263,000 after buying an additional 481,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Vital Energy by 18.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,593,000 after buying an additional 46,248 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.85 per share, with a total value of $94,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 169,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,411,373.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Vital Energy news, CEO M. Jason Pigott purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.85 per share, for a total transaction of $94,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 169,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,373.65. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $285,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,306.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,168 shares of company stock worth $502,017 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.