Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Acquires 448 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $4,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $329.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $316.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.55. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $233.54 and a 12-month high of $330.10.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

