Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAUG. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 9,843 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 3,207.4% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 911,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,426,000 after acquiring an additional 884,218 shares during the period. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 17.0% during the first quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 60,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 8,856 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 126.3% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 55,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 30,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 6.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 180,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,685 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS:PAUG traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $37.87. 18,276 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.40 million, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.61.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

