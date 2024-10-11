Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Buys 364 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded down $1.45 on Friday, hitting $150.39. The company had a trading volume of 283,162 shares. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.07 and a 200-day moving average of $137.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

