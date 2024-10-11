Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,942 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.96. 274,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,645. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $88.96. The stock has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.12.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

