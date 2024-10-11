Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $2.14 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth $35,000. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.3 %

WM stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.87. 203,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.95 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.28 and a 200-day moving average of $208.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,680. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.89.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

