Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $9.07 Million Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 178,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,975 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 2.2% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $9,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,496,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,620,000 after buying an additional 298,003 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,968,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,545,000 after purchasing an additional 215,886 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,437.5% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,838 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,259,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,358,000 after purchasing an additional 194,624 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,186,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,569,000 after purchasing an additional 59,769 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

FLOT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,320,317 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.96. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

