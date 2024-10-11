Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CIBR. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,392,000 after buying an additional 86,074 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 39,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Finally, StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 92,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.48. 169,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,776. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.65 and its 200 day moving average is $56.13. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $62.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.0108 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

