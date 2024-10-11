Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 15,128 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,128 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 80.1% during the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 3,058,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,501 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 424.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,157,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,737,000 after purchasing an additional 937,265 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,127,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,954,000 after buying an additional 815,034 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 274.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,098,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,408,000 after buying an additional 804,795 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,161.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 500,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 460,928 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.19. 569,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,440,826. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $18.20.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

