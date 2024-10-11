Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Bought by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 1,329.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,725 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Catalent worth $7,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 129.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,079,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,416,000 after buying an additional 2,299,784 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the first quarter valued at $56,429,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the second quarter valued at $29,172,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 2,792.9% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 516,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,150,000 after buying an additional 498,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 222.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 644,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,219,000 after buying an additional 444,084 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider David Mcerlane sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $119,580.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,177,150.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Catalent news, insider David Mcerlane sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $119,580.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,150.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total value of $39,428.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,251.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,410 shares of company stock valued at $732,680. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $60.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.61. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $61.20.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTLT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Catalent in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

