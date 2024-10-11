CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.

Get CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

IGR traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.04. 464,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,004. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.51. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $6.69.

About CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.