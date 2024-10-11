CCM Investment Advisers LLC Has $13.21 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $13,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.6% in the third quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth $1,455,000. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,239,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.5% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,025.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $979.29.

Shares of LLY opened at $910.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $908.28 and a 200-day moving average of $851.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $547.61 and a twelve month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

