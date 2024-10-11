CCM Investment Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 230.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,915 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

DUK stock opened at $113.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.74. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.79 and a one year high of $118.31.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $61,365.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

