CCM Investment Advisers LLC Raises Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $9,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $1,888,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 185,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,529,000 after acquiring an additional 62,989 shares during the period. GRS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $27,955,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Equinix by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 182,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,131,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $825.00 to $875.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Equinix from $873.00 to $971.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $903.80.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $734,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,900. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $734,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,094 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,900. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total value of $467,097.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,334.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,043 shares of company stock valued at $8,282,119. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $870.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $82.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $845.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $794.61. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $677.80 and a fifty-two week high of $914.93.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 156.04%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

