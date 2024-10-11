CEEK VR (CEEK) Market Capitalization Achieves $23.39 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 10th. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $23.39 million and $568,501.06 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0290 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008535 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00014844 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,582.27 or 1.00009183 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007419 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007198 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000038 BTC.

CEEK VR is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.02892106 USD and is down -1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $503,955.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

