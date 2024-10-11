Celestia (TIA) Trading 2.3% Higher This Week

Celestia (TIA) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Celestia token can currently be bought for about $4.98 or 0.00008234 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Celestia has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Celestia has a market capitalization of $702.63 million and approximately $74.31 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celestia Token Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,075,616,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Celestia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,075,397,260.273704 with 216,440,788.023704 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 4.8854894 USD and is down -2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 226 active market(s) with $69,192,435.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celestia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celestia using one of the exchanges listed above.

