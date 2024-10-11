Celestica (TSE:CLS) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$87.78 and last traded at C$86.59, with a volume of 586701 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$84.20.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from C$55.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$67.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of C$10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.25.

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.18. Celestica had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of C$3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.09 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 5.432279 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

