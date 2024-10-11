Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Celsius from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Celsius from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Celsius from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.93.

CELH stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.03. 3,406,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,550,765. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.20. Celsius has a 1 year low of $28.20 and a 1 year high of $99.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.84.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Celsius had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 94.75%. The business had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $2,454,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,812,490 shares in the company, valued at $59,449,672. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 3,116.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Celsius during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

