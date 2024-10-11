Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,933,545 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 5,548,366 shares.The stock last traded at $34.00 and had previously closed at $34.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CELH shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Celsius from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Celsius from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Celsius from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.93.

Celsius Stock Down 2.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.84.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.07 million. Celsius had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 94.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $2,454,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,812,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,449,672. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Celsius by 12.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Celsius by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Celsius by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Celsius by 4.3% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 62.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Celsius



Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Stories

