Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Short Interest Update

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decline of 96.3% from the September 15th total of 400,900 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 708,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cemtrex Stock Performance

Shares of CETX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 16,215,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.20, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.83. Cemtrex has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $389.40.

Get Cemtrex alerts:

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.69 million for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 183.95% and a negative net margin of 19.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cemtrex in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CETX

About Cemtrex

(Get Free Report)

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.