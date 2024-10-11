Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CENTA. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Central Garden & Pet to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.00.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

Shares of CENTA opened at $28.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $41.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.72.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $996.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $2,012,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,125,773 shares in the company, valued at $37,758,426.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $48,740.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,370.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William E. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $2,012,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,125,773 shares in the company, valued at $37,758,426.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,986 shares of company stock worth $2,146,841. Company insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 503.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3,558.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

See Also

