Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Downgraded by Roth Capital to “Hold”

Roth Capital cut shares of Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Centrus Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LEU. Roth Mkm cut shares of Centrus Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrus Energy to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.00.

LEU stock opened at $56.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Centrus Energy has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $69.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.32.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.12. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 299.92%. The business had revenue of $189.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 133.3% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 181.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

