CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.61 and traded as high as $5.73. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at $5.73, with a volume of 11,268 shares.

CES Energy Solutions Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10.

CES Energy Solutions Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0219 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.87%.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

