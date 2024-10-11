CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Trading 26.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 26.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 233,847 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 345% from the average session volume of 52,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

CGX Energy Trading Up 46.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.26. The firm has a market cap of C$74.48 million, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.33.

About CGX Energy

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in a petroleum prospecting licenses and related petroleum agreements on Corentyne block in the Guyana Basin, offshore Guyana. The company also constructs and develops the Berbice Deep Water Port project in Guyana.

