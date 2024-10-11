Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 340.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Chain Bridge I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRG traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.47. The company had a trading volume of 18,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,837. Chain Bridge I has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.24.

Get Chain Bridge I alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chain Bridge I

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chain Bridge I stock. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,282 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 2.07% of Chain Bridge I worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 46.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chain Bridge I

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chain Bridge I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chain Bridge I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.