Chainbing Price Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 11th. Chainbing has a total market capitalization of $59.94 million and $27,191.33 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainbing token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chainbing has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainbing Token Profile

Chainbing’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. The official website for Chainbing is www.chainbing.io. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing.

Buying and Selling Chainbing

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainbing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainbing using one of the exchanges listed above.

