Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) Shares Up 8.5% – Should You Buy?

Challenger Energy Group PLC (LON:CEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.38 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.38 ($0.08). Approximately 292,430 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 660,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.88 ($0.08).

Challenger Energy Group Stock Up 8.5 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of £13.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.07 and a beta of 1.53.

About Challenger Energy Group

Challenger Energy Group PLC engages in the development, production, appraisal, and exploration of oil and gas properties. Its property portfolio consists of four producing fields in Trinidad and Tobago; a 100% working interest in AREA OFF-1 block and operates 14,557 square kilometers in Uruguay; 100% interest in four exploration licenses in the Bahamas; and a 100% interest in Weg naar Zee Project located in Suriname.

