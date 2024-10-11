Charles Schwab Trust Co Buys New Shares in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,973.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 189,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,623,000 after buying an additional 180,691 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $715,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 144,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.57. 160,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,541. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.10. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.20 and a fifty-two week high of $74.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.697 per share. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

