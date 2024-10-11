Charles Schwab Trust Co Cuts Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lowered its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,689 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. LifePro Asset Management raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 366,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,700,000 after buying an additional 21,904 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC now owns 173,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 36,380 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 160.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 151,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 93,508 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 42,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 50,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.12. 5,728,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,285,122. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.07. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $21.25.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

