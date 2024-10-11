Charles Schwab Trust Co Increases Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $736,000. Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $911,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 581.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Down 0.1 %

MO stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.63. 1,933,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,052,527. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $54.95.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Altria Group

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.