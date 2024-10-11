Charles Schwab Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $7,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 271.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,009,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,893,000 after buying an additional 2,930,610 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.5% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,861,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,310 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $20,676,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 194.0% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 334,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,193,000 after acquiring an additional 220,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,299,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $66.00. 138,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,323. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.68. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.21 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

