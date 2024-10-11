Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 12,403 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Charles Schwab Trust Co cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 191,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,403 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 1.2% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $14,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $73.92. 6,314,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,636,823. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.89. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

