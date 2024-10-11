Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 75,304 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,304 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned 0.90% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $24,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co of Tennessee bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,055,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 8,376.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 388,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,802,000 after purchasing an additional 383,808 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2,019.9% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 253,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,653,000 after acquiring an additional 241,803 shares during the period. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,422,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 650,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,855,000 after acquiring an additional 158,072 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.87. 48,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,277. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $62.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.98 and a 200 day moving average of $55.34.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

