Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock Price Up 0% After Analyst Upgrade

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0% on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $189.00 to $192.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Chevron traded as high as $148.81 and last traded at $148.79. Approximately 952,903 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 7,775,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.75.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CVX. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Chevron by 5.9% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 12,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the third quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 30,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc grew its stake in Chevron by 3.9% during the third quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 4,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.02. The company has a market capitalization of $277.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

