Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN CVR opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $21.19.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $8.06 million for the quarter.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.