China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,468,100 shares, a growth of 170.8% from the September 15th total of 2,388,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 40.5 days.

China Life Insurance Stock Down 1.9 %

OTCMKTS:CILJF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.05. 201,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,880. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44. China Life Insurance has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $2.64.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/female/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

