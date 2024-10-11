China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,468,100 shares, a growth of 170.8% from the September 15th total of 2,388,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 40.5 days.
China Life Insurance Stock Down 1.9 %
OTCMKTS:CILJF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.05. 201,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,880. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44. China Life Insurance has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $2.64.
About China Life Insurance
