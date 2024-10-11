Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Stock Price Down 0.4% on Insider Selling

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $57.66 and last traded at $57.74. 1,232,110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 14,294,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.98.

Specifically, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $898,537.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 457,764 shares in the company, valued at $26,115,436.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.44.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $80.11 billion, a PE ratio of 62.05, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,237,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 415.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 15,581 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,644,000. Finally, City State Bank raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 61.2% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.