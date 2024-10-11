Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Stock Price Up 1.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $59.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill traded as high as $59.40 and last traded at $59.35. 1,562,519 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 14,220,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.33.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CMG. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.55.

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 473,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,052,740.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,684 shares of company stock worth $2,817,127. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.48 and its 200-day moving average is $81.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.14, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

