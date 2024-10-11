Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Short Interest Update

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CJEWY traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.28.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Company Profile

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Cambodia, Canada, Korea, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, the United States, and Vietnam. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

