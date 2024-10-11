Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Short Interest Update

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CJEWY traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.28.
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Company Profile
