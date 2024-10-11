Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF comprises about 2.9% of Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc owned 0.27% of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF worth $7,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTHR. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 88,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,568,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $254.66 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $181.59 and a twelve month high of $255.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.