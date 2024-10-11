Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc Has $27,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 99.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,688 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 2,951,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,076,000 after purchasing an additional 74,120 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,516,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,648,000 after purchasing an additional 291,305 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,639,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,426,000 after purchasing an additional 70,035 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,440,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,942,000 after purchasing an additional 263,700 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,217,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,304,000 after purchasing an additional 63,406 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJK opened at $91.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.62 and its 200-day moving average is $89.13. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.63 and a fifty-two week high of $93.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

