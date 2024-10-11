Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc Has $58,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,420,000. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $578.83 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $580.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $559.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $542.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

