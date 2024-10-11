CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Short Interest Up 335.7% in September

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 335.7% from the September 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CHS Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CHS stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $30.50. 126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,988. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.39. CHS has a 52 week low of $28.78 and a 52 week high of $33.41.

CHS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CHS

CHS Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CHS Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHSCP Free Report ) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

