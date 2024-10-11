Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Raised to $291.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $291.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CB. Barclays initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $349.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $282.37.

CB stock opened at $284.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb has a 1-year low of $205.64 and a 1-year high of $294.18. The stock has a market cap of $115.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chubb will post 21.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at $160,341,094.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in Chubb by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 98,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,184,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,427,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 349.0% during the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

